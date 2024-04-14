BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $41.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.94. 579,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,501. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

