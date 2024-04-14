BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $7.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 75,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5,107.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 69,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.27. 504,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average is $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

