BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 3,600 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,479,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

