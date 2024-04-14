BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,994,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.23. 932,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.