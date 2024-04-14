BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 74 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.76 on Friday, reaching $332.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,455. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

