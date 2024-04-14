BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 8,688 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VB traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.95. 527,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,921. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.06. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

