Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 752.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,255,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,401,231,000 after acquiring an additional 172,316 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded down $38.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,344.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,303.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,105.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

