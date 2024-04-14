BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BV Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of BV Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BV Financial during the third quarter valued at $8,864,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of BV Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,373,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of BV Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BV Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BVFL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. BV Financial has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

