C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Short Interest Update

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

C3is Stock Down 35.2 %

CISS stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,856. C3is has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2,000.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $25.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. C3is had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 19.85%.

C3is Company Profile

C3is Inc provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

