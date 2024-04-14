Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Update

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 237,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 92,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,982,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 2.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCA remained flat at $11.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

