CEEK VR Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $44.99 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010991 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001320 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,460.33 or 0.99688361 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05465949 USD and is down -11.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $5,078,530.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

