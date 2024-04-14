Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 194,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
CMMB has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
NASDAQ:CMMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,886. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.36.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
