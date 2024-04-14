China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

CAAS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 32,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,147. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $159.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Stories

