Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Up 48.4% in March

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 283,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 55,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,647. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

