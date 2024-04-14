Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:CGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,190,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

