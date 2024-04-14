Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.
A number of research firms recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
