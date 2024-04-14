Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,190,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

