Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Clene Stock Performance

Clene stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 1,205,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,699. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clene had a negative return on equity of 253.48% and a negative net margin of 7,569.42%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 172,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Clene by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58,939 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Clene in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clene by 208.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

