Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 4.1 %

CGNT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 481,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,728. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

