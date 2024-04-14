CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 5th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

