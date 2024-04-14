Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

CCU stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 172,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,712. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,480,000 after buying an additional 485,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 724,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

