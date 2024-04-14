Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Shares Bought by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Complete Solaria accounts for 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 6.36% of Complete Solaria worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

Shares of CSLR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,076. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Complete Solaria in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

