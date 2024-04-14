DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $127.29 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00083754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00031019 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012834 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

