ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.20 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. ELIS has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $304.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07143791 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

