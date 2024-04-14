Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $10.07 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $894,204.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00056429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001018 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,674,892 coins and its circulating supply is 75,673,149 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.