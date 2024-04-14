Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $26.07 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.82 billion and approximately $439.70 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.07 or 0.00040155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,931.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.42 or 0.00804578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00120687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00183116 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00041595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00105064 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,557,721 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

