Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $1.85 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00003338 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $486.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00056429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 845,961,438 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

