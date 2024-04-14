Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Helium One Global Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HLOGF remained flat at C$0.02 on Friday. 81,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,700. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Helium One Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helium One Global
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.