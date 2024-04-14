Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Helium One Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLOGF remained flat at C$0.02 on Friday. 81,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,700. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Helium One Global Company Profile

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

