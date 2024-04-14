Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.40. 2,594,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,043. The stock has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

