Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,273 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VXF stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,810. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

