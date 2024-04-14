Heritage Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $7.10 on Friday, hitting $438.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,664,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

