Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.78 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $150.78 million and $99,720.20 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00006330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0842329 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,316.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

