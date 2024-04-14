Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) versus CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Critical Review

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) and CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $5.31 billion 2.65 $740.00 million $1.04 19.23 CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 6.51

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than CDL Hospitality Trusts. CDL Hospitality Trusts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 13.93% 10.82% 6.03% CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Host Hotels & Resorts and CDL Hospitality Trusts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 1 3 11 0 2.67 CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats CDL Hospitality Trusts on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Four Seasons, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

(Get Free Report)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.