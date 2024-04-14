Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSMO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. 15,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,050. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

