Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 24,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

