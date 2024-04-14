IOTA One Day Volume Hits $26.38 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $731.86 million and $26.38 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

