iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Element Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,284,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.