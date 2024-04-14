iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,004 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 20.5% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $34,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.58. 4,106,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,638. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

