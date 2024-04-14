iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,985 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.80. 8,962,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

