Lam Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 7.4% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 225,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $6,418,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

AMPH stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 392,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $660,860. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

