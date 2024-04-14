Lam Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lam Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,659,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after buying an additional 1,370,666 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,034,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after buying an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 419,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,206. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

