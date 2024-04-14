Lam Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 150,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 292,879 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $744.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

