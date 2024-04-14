Lam Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.2% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.77. The stock had a trading volume of 421,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

