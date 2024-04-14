LHM Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LHM Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.0% of LHM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $5,623,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,354,527. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,808,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,541,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

