MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MMD stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

