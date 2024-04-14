Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

Marker Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 55,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.