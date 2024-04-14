MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe stock traded down $10.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.09. 5,621,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,239. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

