MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 193.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 842,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 484.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 173,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after buying an additional 1,162,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.