MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MDxHealth stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 48,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDxHealth will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDXH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MDxHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,906,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in MDxHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MDxHealth by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MDxHealth by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

