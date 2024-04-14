Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 105,844 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 3.7% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 246,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 113,455 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,192 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 290,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,974 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. 1,954,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,542. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

