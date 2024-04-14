Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,794,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851,403 shares during the quarter. NU comprises approximately 14.8% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.17% of NU worth $64,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NU by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,840,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of NU by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NU by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,356,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 75,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,482,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $12.39.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

