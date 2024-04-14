Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS OLVI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Oliveda International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

